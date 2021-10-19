Advertisement

FDA could approve mix and match COVID-19 vaccine boosters, report says

By CNN
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 6:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration could allow people to mix and match COVID-19 shots for a booster.

According to the New York Times, the agency is preparing to OK getting a different brand of booster shot than the one a person initially received.

The FDA might note that getting the same vaccine as a booster is preferable, but it is not planning to recommend one shot over the other, the Times reported.

The National Institutes of Health presented early information to the FDA’s vaccine advisers on Friday.

The info is from an ongoing study showing it didn’t matter which vaccine people got first versus which booster they got. Any combination was deemed safe and showed a revved up immune response.

Mixing boosters may also provide a strong response to the delta variant.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

