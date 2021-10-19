Housing is continuing to expand in Bay County

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Housing across the Bay County area is expanding. During Tuesday’s Bay County Commission meeting, two new residential subdivisions were voted on by commissioners.

The first would be built in the area of Bridgewater Way in Panama City Beach. That’s on the east side of the beach. Several residents living near the proposed development brought up stormwater drainage issues. The developer said they would address and fix these concerns.

The second development is a 44 single home subdivision in Oakcrest in northern Bay County. That’s near Deer Point Lake. Residents there brought up concerns about wetlands but a developer said those would be preserved.

Commissioners approved both proposed plans.

“We welcome these developments as you know Bay County is continuing to grow and people continue to move here every day,” Commissioner Robert Carroll said. “We did have a few residents with concerns but those will all be dealt with during the development order stage. Staff will deal with drainage setbacks, heights, and anything that may cause concern and make sure everything complies with the current codes.”

The next phase for these developers is to create their designs and go through the permitting process.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.