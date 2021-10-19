Advertisement

Manatees’ future raising concerns

By Jake Stofan
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The state plans to replant millions of clams and oysters in an effort to purify polluted waterways where manatees are starving to death.

As of Monday, a record 968 manatees had died so far this year, and the state fears, the coming winter could be worse.

While the 968 manatee deaths are a record, up 11 since the end of September, there are long term consequences because four in 10 were adults.

“These long-lived, slow-growing, slow to reproduce animals, the adults are really important as far as maintaining that population and having offspring,” said Mellisa Tucker with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

Boat encounters continue to be a problem, but more problematic is the lack of food caused by deteriorating water conditions.

“It’s really a crisis, because of all the nutrients and algae in the water. The grass, the sunlight can’t get though to let the grass grow,” said Kate MacFall with the Humane Society of the US.

The most recent survey of manatees by the state was five years ago.

It found there were just over 8,800 of the mammals.

So concerned are lawmakers, one actually told FWC to ask for the money this year to do a new study.

In addition to replanting oysters and clams to clean the water, one contingency could be bringing food to the sea cows to keep them alive this winter.

“Restoration is not working because the water quality that killed the sea grasses to begin with is still there,” said State Representative Thad Altman.

And Altman worries we’re watching the sea mammal go extinct before our eyes.

“You’ve got to keep them alive, and that’s a question that I don’t think we’ve ever had to confront. And I don’t think we ever thought we would have to confront this so quickly, so vastly, where a species is starving to death right before our eyes.”

FWC is spending $8 million this year to protect the manatee.

It’s asking for another $6 million in the coming budget.

Manatee deaths returned to normal once winter’s weather started to warm, but FWC and lawmakers expect the deaths to rise again once cold weather is the norm.

Most Read

New restaurant coming to the waterfront district fall 2022!
New restaurant coming to downtown Panama City’s Waterfront District
The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal vehicle vs bicycle accident that occurred...
Fatal accident on Hwy 20 leads to police chase and arrest
Panama City Beach Police said they arrested a local man for allegedly growing marijuana at his...
Suspect arrested for allegedly cultivating marijuana near local middle school
The Panama City Beach Police Department is investigating a pedestrian versus motor vehicle...
One person dead after pedestrian versus vehicle crash in PCB
According to State Attorney Larry Basford, the second of three defendants in the 2020 shooting...
Young woman receives prison time for her role in 2020 Holmes County murder

Latest News

Bay County Commissioners vote on two new residential area developments.
Housing is continuing to expand in Bay County
Bay County commissioner Tommy Hamm expresses concerns over vaccine mandate impacting nursing...
Bay County commissioner expresses concerns over vaccine mandate impacting nursing students
Witches of Bay Point Recovery Efforts
More than 1,000 manatees died this year alone.
Manatee Deaths
Bay County Commissioner is speaking out against the mandate on a local hospital.
Nursing Student Vaccine Issues