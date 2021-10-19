Monday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a quiet night tonight in the panhandle. Skies will clear and lows will fall into the 50s. Low 50s inland and upper 50s at the coast. On Tuesday skies will be sunny and it will be warmer w/highs near 80. The weather will be warmer and more humid as we go through the week. By Thursday we will introduce rain chances at 40%. The rain chances linger into Friday before exiting in time for the coming weekend.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

