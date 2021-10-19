Advertisement

Monday Evening Forecast

Warmer weather is on the way to the panhandle
By Chris Smith
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 7:30 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a quiet night tonight in the panhandle. Skies will clear and lows will fall into the 50s. Low 50s inland and upper 50s at the coast. On Tuesday skies will be sunny and it will be warmer w/highs near 80. The weather will be warmer and more humid as we go through the week. By Thursday we will introduce rain chances at 40%. The rain chances linger into Friday before exiting in time for the coming weekend.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal vehicle vs bicycle accident that occurred...
Fatal accident on Hwy 20 leads to police chase and arrest
The Panama City Beach Police Department is investigating a pedestrian versus motor vehicle...
One person dead after pedestrian versus vehicle crash in PCB
The kid is facing multiple felony charges, including aggravated assault, firing into an...
Twelve-year-old arrested Thursday morning
Fiston Ngoy, 35, has been charged with rape, aggravated indecent assault and related counts,...
Woman raped on train as bystanders did nothing, police say
Firefighters responded to a structure fire in Panama City early Saturday morning.
Home catches fire overnight in Panama City

Latest News

Rain chances are on the increase later this week.
Monday Evening Forecast
Meteorologist Ryan Michaels showing this morning's sunrise.
Monday Forecast
Fall like temps will be the big story as we start the new work and school week Monday.
Sunday Night Forecast, Feeling Like Fall Again Monday!
Frontal passage is bringing cooler temps for the next couple days! Feeling like fall!
Saturday Night Forecast, Cooler Temps Coming!