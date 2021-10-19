Advertisement

Motorcyclist dies, hit by trooper and run over by truck in Florida

A man driving a motorcycle died when he was struck by a state trooper and a tractor trailer Monday.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 10:57 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
AUBURNDALE, Fla. (AP) — Authorities in Florida say a state trooper struck a motorcycle rider, sending the man onto the pavement, where a tractor trailer ran over him.

The Florida Highway Patrol says the 52-year-old man died at the scene Monday night.

A news release said the 30-year-old trooper pulled onto State Road 400 near Auburndale and hit the motorcycle.

Neither the trooper nor the truck driver were injured. The agency did not release the names of those involved.

At the time of the accident, the trooper was assisting a construction crew working on a lane closure for repairs.

