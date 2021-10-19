One local group aimed to bring laughter and community back after Hurricane Michael

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The cackle and the costumes may make these witches seem a bit scary. But, that’s not the case. These Witches of Bay Point are actually bringing cheer to the community.

“Totally bought into this idea of really empowering the women of this community after a horrific storm,” Susan Mason, a Bay Point Witch, said. “We just felt like we could do this, we could bring some laughter back here. That’s really how it all started.”

The ladies started a yearly witches ride. It began with 169 women filling the streets of Bay Point in costumes and decorated golf carts. Now the annual ride has nearly doubled in size.

“These women bought in like crazy,” Mason said. “It’s phenomenal.”

It’s not all about the costumes and decorations, it’s about raising money. This year’s focus is re-opening Rick Seltzer Playground. It was shut down after Hurricane Michael. The witches have raised about $17,000 so far.

“Even the money we’ve raised for this won’t buy a swing set probably,” Mason said. “But it has raised awareness of the problem. That’s what this ride has done. To focus on the community.”

Bay Point Witches haven’t been on this mission alone, it’s been a community effort.

“It’s just amazing what these ladies have done,” Mason said. “It’s more than one person. It’s about more than one person, it’s about more than one group.”

The Witches of Bay Point plan to continue bettering the community while bringing Halloween cheer for years to come.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.