Tuesday Evening Forecast

The clouds and humidity will be on the increase
By Chris Smith
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 6:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The weather will be changing over the next several days. The clouds and humidity will be on the increase and by Thursday we should see our rain chances increase as well. For tonight skies will remain clear with the full moon visible over the panhandle. Lows will fall into the 50s inland w/low 60s at the coast. On Wednesday the clouds will increase and so will the humidity. Rain chances will remain very limited. Highs will reach the low 80s. By Thursday we will see a 40% chance of scattered showers. The rain chances exit on Friday with sunnier and drier weather expected for the weekend ahead.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

