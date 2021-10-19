Tuesday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Tuesday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on satellite and radar this morning with clearing skies. We’ll see plenty of sunshine out the door through the day ahead. Grab the shades and something warm to wear for the morning as it’s a bit chilly out once again.

Temperatures are nearing the 40s in spots inland with mostly 50s until you reach the beaches where we may be closer to 60 starting off. The good news is the sunshine will warm us up quite efficiently today. So make that outer layer something you can shed by lunch time when it’s warmer. Temperatures will warm into the 70s by the late morning hours, and highs this afternoon reach up to near 80 or just past that mark.

High pressure is in place through the early week forecast and that will continue to keep our skies rain free. We’ll see a few clouds return through Wednesday as our ridge slides out to the east. As it does so, winds will shift to the south and a slight return of humidity will be noticeable. We’ll see the small return of moisture lead to small rain chances along a weak frontal boundary by the week’s end for Thursday and Friday.

Otherwise, temperatures will remain fairly seasonal in the low 80s in the afternoons to mid 60s in the morning s by mid to late week.

Bottom Line...

For today, sunny skies with highs near 80 degrees. Your 7 Day Forecast has a warmer week ahead with low end rain chances by late week.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.