Adorable Titus needs a “furever” home

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Cortney Turner with the Lynn Haven Animal Shelter stopped by the NewsChannel 7 studio Wednesday to showcase just one of the animals currently available to adopt.

“Titus” was a bit shy, but was quite cuddly. He’s one of five adult cats at the shelter currently in need of a good home.

To adopt an animal, the cost is $75 for males and $85 for females.

To learn more about “Titus” and the adoption process at the Lynn Haven Animal Shelter, watch the full interview attached to this story.

