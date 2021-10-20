Advertisement

Adorable Titus needs a “furever” home

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 2:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Cortney Turner with the Lynn Haven Animal Shelter stopped by the NewsChannel 7 studio Wednesday to showcase just one of the animals currently available to adopt.

“Titus” was a bit shy, but was quite cuddly. He’s one of five adult cats at the shelter currently in need of a good home.

To adopt an animal, the cost is $75 for males and $85 for females.

To learn more about “Titus” and the adoption process at the Lynn Haven Animal Shelter, watch the full interview attached to this story.

