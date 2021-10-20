Arnold senior leads on the court, and around the school

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Gigi Carlini is many things, SGA president, treasurer of National Honor Society, Art Club, and Mu Alpha Theta, captain of the Trigonometry team, co-president of the Latin Club, and a senior captain on the Arnold volleyball team.

As you may have guessed however, lazy, she is not. The Marlin keeps busy while also maintaining an unweighted 4.4 GPA.

“It’s all about passion, really.” Carlini says “You have your passion for pursuing your future, and creating your career, obviously. And then also putting your passion into something else, and working with other people on the court, and working with other people in school, just to create something good for yourself and something enjoyable.”

"She's so involved in extracurricular's, so involved in the school." says Arnold Volleyball Head Coach Danielle Hayes. "She's a great student. She's one of our captains this year, and just the vocal leader that she is on the court, off the court, really ties everything together." Gigi's motivation to do well in every aspect of her life comes from home and also where she hopes to be. "I'm a really future oriented person. My room may not be organized, but my schedule will always be organized. Just something about my future and wanting to bring that for my future kids or whatever, it's something that just inspires me to do my best." Coach Hayes in her first full year with the with the team, knows a player like Gigi makes the load of building the program up a little lighter. "Automatically having that player coming into this program, really helps me as a coach because I can go to her and she can lead the troops just the same as any coach can because of how she conducts herself. Gigi just amplifies herself, and, I feel like, spreads her confidence to her teammates." Newschannel 7′s Student Athlete of the Week is sponsored by Walborsky, Bradley and Fleming.