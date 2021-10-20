Advertisement

Bay County man gets life in prison for sexually battering child

Officials say 25-year-old Ashden Pippins was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.(State Attorney's Office, 14th Judicial Circuit)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 10:38 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - After less than half an hour of deliberation, a jury found a Bay County man guilty of sexually battering a child under 12.

Officials say 25-year-old Ashden Pippins was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. He was also designated as a sexual predator.

They said Pippins told investigators he and the victim had sex and gave details about the crime. The victim’s mother testified that her daughter had missed her period for two months and felt something was wrong, so she made her take a pregnancy test. The test came back invalid, so the mother was reportedly going to get another one. Officials said Pippins called the mother and asked if the victim was pregnant.

