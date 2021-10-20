Advertisement

Bay District Schools employee charged with aggravated child abuse

Panama City Police officers say Joshua Bassett, 41, was working as an extended time out teacher.
Panama City Police officers say Joshua Bassett, 41, was working as an extended time out teacher.(Panama City Police Department)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Bay District Schools employee is facing an aggravated child abuse charge after allegedly breaking a 4-year-old’s arm.

Panama City Police officers said Joshua Bassett, 41, was working as an extended time-out teacher.

They say the investigation showed the child was reportedly not following Bassett’s direction. In turn, Bassett allegedly pulled the victim off the floor by her arm. She reportedly broke her arm in the incident.

Bassett was booked into the bay county jail and the investigation is ongoing.

Officials with Bay District Schools said their thoughts are with the student and her family during this difficult time.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

