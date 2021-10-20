Brian Laundrie: Medical examiner’s office called to site of Florida search, reports say

NORTH PORT, Fla. (Gray News) - Medical examiner’s office staff are responding Wednesday to a site where officials have been searching for Brian Laundrie, according to multiple reports.

The Sarasota County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed they had been summoned to the reserve but would not comment further, the Associated Press reported. The office confirmed to CNN it had been contacted, and the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office said a cadaver dog was at the site as well.

Laundrie is a person of interest in the death of his girlfriend, Gabby Petito, who did not return from a cross-country trip the two took. Her body was found weeks later in Wyoming, and her death was ruled a homicide.

WWSB also reported Wednesday that the attorney for Laundrie’s family, Stephen Bertolino, said items belonging to Laundrie had been found.

There has been no official word yet of any other discoveries.

Bertolino stated that Chris and Roberta Laundrie, Brian Laundrie’s parents, returned to Myakkahatchee Park early Wednesday morning to help search for their son. FBI agents and North Port police are now back on scene, after reopening the park to the public Tuesday.

The park, alongside Carlton Reserve, had been closed as federal agents continued their search.

“The FBI and NPPD were informed last night of Brian’s parents’ intention, and they met Chris and Roberta there this morning,” Bertolino said to WWSB. “After a brief search off a trail that Brian frequented, some articles belonging to Brian were found. As of now, law enforcement is conducting a more thorough investigation of the area.”

Brian Laundrie, 23, faces charges alleging he used a Capital One Bank card and someone’s personal identification number to make unauthorized withdrawals or charges worth more than $1,000. It does not say to whom the card belonged or what type of charges were made. He has not yet been charged in Petito’s death.

He returned to the home he shared with Petito and his parents Sept. 1 in the Ford van the couple took on their trip, and she was reported missing 10 days later by her family, who had not heard from her.

The couple was stopped Aug. 12 by police in Moab, Utah, after they had a physical altercation, but no charges were filed.

Petito’s body was discovered Sept. 19 in Grand Teton National Park. The local coroner said she died by strangulation.

Brian Laundrie was reported missing Sept. 14 after his parents said he told them that he was going for a hike in the Carlton Reserve, a vast nature preserve in Sarasota County.

The case generated enormous public interest but also raised uncomfortable questions over the unequal attention given to the hundreds of cases of Native American and other minority women missing or murdered across the United States. Petito is white.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to the report. All rights reserved.