Free fall fun for the community at GCSC

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Gulf Coast State College Student Government Association is hosting a free Fall Festival for the whole community to enjoy.

The festivities kick off on Thursday, October 21st, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., around the Natural Sciences Building.

There will be a 20 car Trunk or Treat in the parking lot. If any organizations are still wanting to pop open a trunk for the festival, you can contact Brittany Rock at brock@gulfcoast.edu.

The event is free and open to the public.

For more information on this sweet event, you can watch Sam’s full interview above.

