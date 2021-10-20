Advertisement

Jackson County Board of County Commissioners continue redistricting discussion

By Ramsey Romero
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 10:43 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The time has rolled back around for the Jackson County Board of County Commissioners to consider redistricting, which they haven’t done in more than 30 years. In a special meeting Tuesday, the commissioners, school board members and members of the NAACP met to discuss the proposed changes.

Mock maps were presented at the meeting, and one issue with districts one and two lines was presented. According to the members of the school board, it’s important for each district to have at least one school. However, in the new proposals, district one didn’t have any.

“Every one of our communities deserves to have their community represented, and I believe that churches and schools are the backbone of our communities,” School Board member Charlotte Gardner said.

However, commissioners said it’s equally important to keep communities together, and they know they will have to work together to find a solution.

”I mean we’re a big community, you know, all of us in here together,” District Two Commissioner Clint Pate said. “Even when Hurricane Michael hit, you know, we found out we’re all together, and that’s what we need to do.”

No decisions were made on Tuesday, but the board is planning to hold another special meeting on redistricting on Tuesday, Oct. 26, at 2 p.m. before the regularly scheduled meeting at 6 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New restaurant coming to the waterfront district fall 2022!
New restaurant coming to downtown Panama City’s Waterfront District
The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal vehicle vs bicycle accident that occurred...
Fatal accident on Hwy 20 leads to police chase and arrest
The sign had the word “privilege” written on it implying students who attend Charlotte Catholic...
Parents stunned by banner used during high school football game, call it ‘disappointing’
A man driving a motorcycle died when he was struck by a state trooper and a tractor trailer...
Motorcyclist dies, hit by trooper and run over by truck in Florida
Panama City Beach Police said they arrested a local man for allegedly growing marijuana at his...
Suspect arrested for allegedly cultivating marijuana near local middle school

Latest News

Dolphins make easy work of Wakulla Tuesday
Mosley gets semifinal volleyball win over Wakulla
Jackson Hospital will use the grant to create rooms on the third floor that can convert between...
Jackson Hospital looking to add ‘pandemic wing’
Officials say 25-year-old Ashden Pippins was sentenced to life in prison without the...
Bay County man gets life in prison for sexually battering child
Jackson County is working on redistricting.
School Redistricting