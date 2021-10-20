Jackson County Board of County Commissioners continue redistricting discussion

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The time has rolled back around for the Jackson County Board of County Commissioners to consider redistricting, which they haven’t done in more than 30 years. In a special meeting Tuesday, the commissioners, school board members and members of the NAACP met to discuss the proposed changes.

Mock maps were presented at the meeting, and one issue with districts one and two lines was presented. According to the members of the school board, it’s important for each district to have at least one school. However, in the new proposals, district one didn’t have any.

“Every one of our communities deserves to have their community represented, and I believe that churches and schools are the backbone of our communities,” School Board member Charlotte Gardner said.

However, commissioners said it’s equally important to keep communities together, and they know they will have to work together to find a solution.

”I mean we’re a big community, you know, all of us in here together,” District Two Commissioner Clint Pate said. “Even when Hurricane Michael hit, you know, we found out we’re all together, and that’s what we need to do.”

No decisions were made on Tuesday, but the board is planning to hold another special meeting on redistricting on Tuesday, Oct. 26, at 2 p.m. before the regularly scheduled meeting at 6 p.m.

