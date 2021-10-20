Local restaurants using new incentives to get people to apply

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Our area is still facing unemployment issues and now restaurants are having to get creative with bringing more employees through the door. Now restaurants want you to love having a job, with new incentives to apply.

“If we can do something to take care of our employees and provide not just a great place to earn money, but a great place to grow, develop and learn new things, you’re going to have engaged, energetic people. It makes us better,” Texas Roadhouse owner Paul Schreiner.

A better place to work and make money is what some restaurants are now moving towards. At Texas Roadhouse, a new incentive is the tuition reimbursement program.

“As long as you’re employed 90 days prior to that class and it’s an accredited university and you get at least a C or better, you qualify for reimbursement of that school year up to $5,200 that school year,” said Schreiner.

At Tiziki’s Mediterranean Café, you get paid time off if you have worked for three months.

“Everybody likes time paid off. Everyone likes a paid vacation and by offering it to even part-timers, I think it separates us from the rest of the pack,” Taziki’s local operator Bobby Touchton said.

Incentives that both restaurants hope stand them apart from others in the area. Especially if it can help college students.

“If we can help provide not just a place to work, but also help support them in their education and it’ll help make their days easier, it’ll help them focus on their study and we get a better employee,” said Schreiner.

A way to provide and strive for excellence whether it’s the food being made, or the smile bringing it to your table.

“To be exceptional, you need exceptional staff,” said Touchton.

Touchton said this new incentive has helped bring in more employees. Schreiner said their incentive is too new for hourly employees to tell if it’s helped.

