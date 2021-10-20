October is black cat awareness month

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - When decorating for Halloween there’s the usual: pumpkins, ghosts, and black cats. Because of the kitty’s connection with the creepy holiday, black cats struggle to find homes. To help break the stigma, October has been deemed black cat awareness month. Nikki was able to talk with Maxine Cornette with Operation Spay Bay on why you should make a black cat your new furry friend.

