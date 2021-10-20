Panama City woman charged with child neglect

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Panama City woman was charged with two counts of child neglect after allegedly leaving her two children unsupervised. According to a Panama City Police Department news release, Naomi Wilson, 19, was arrested on Tuesday.

PCPD said officers responded to an apartment in the 1000 block of Arbours Drive on Tuesday after a neighbor heard children crying inside and there was no answer at the door. Police said management opened the door for the officers where they found an 8-month-old child strapped in a car seat on the floor and a 20-month-old child walking around the apartment unsupervised.

Police said both children were wearing heavily soiled diapers, had extensive diaper rash and it appeared that little food or drink was available for the children. PCPD said detectives later learned that Wilson posted on social media an hour earlier that she had been away from home for several hours.

Wilson was later found and arrested on two counts of child neglect and booked into the Bay County Jail. Police said the children were turned over to the Gulf Coast Children’s Advocacy Center for evaluation. PCPD said the children were eventually turned over to family friends by the Department of Children and Families.

