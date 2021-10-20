Advertisement

Quarterly First Responder and Veteran Appreciation Luncheon held in PCB

By Dani Travis
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 8:59 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One local restaurant was packed with veterans and first responders who came out to enjoy a free meal and catch up with friends.

The quarterly First Responder and Veteran Appreciation Luncheon was held today at Texas Roadhouse in Pier Park.

Organizer Marta Thorpe and her husband Jimmy describe this as a happy event, where you only see smiles. Marta said it’s a time for vets and first responders to reconnect with people they’ve met at these events in the past.

“They love it. They appreciate it. Every time they continue to come back, ‘thank you again for having this and when’s the next one.’ so they’re always super excited about the next event,” said Jimmy.

Marta adds it’s also a good time for the community to come out and give back to those who put their lives on the line for us.

“You cannot be appreciative enough. This is just another venue and opportunity to show your appreciation. People want to feel appreciated, I mean the men and women who served us in our country and the men and women who keep us safe in our community, what better group to just let them know, ‘God, we appreciate you. Thank you for your service,’” said Marta.

This event has been running quarterly in Panama City Beach since 2015. The Thorpe’s said they just started one in Walton County and plan to hold one in Panama City next year. Marta said they hope to touch the heart of every veteran and first responder in our area.

