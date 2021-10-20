Advertisement

Tallahassee man charged with lewd or lascivious conduct in Panama City

Domestic violence is said to be the number one call for service in Panama City.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

An employee of a boy’s group home in Tallahassee has been charged with lewd or lascivious conduct after Panama City Police say he traveled to meet a child under the age of 15 in Panama City.

According to an arrest affidavit, Cedric Jamal Lang, 31, traveled from Tallahassee to meet the underage victim at his home in Panama City.

The defendant took the victim to Panama City Beach for dinner, shopping and a movie. At some point during the drive home, Lang is charged with opening his pants to expose his genitals and tried to get the victim to do the same.

With assistance from the Tallahassee Police Department and the U.S. Marshal’s office in Tallahassee, Lang was arrested and charged with lewd or lascivious conduct.

Anyone having information, in this case, is urged to call the Panama City Police Department at 850-872-3100, or they can report tips anonymously via smartphone by downloading the “Panama City PD” Tip411 app from the iOS or Google Play stores.

