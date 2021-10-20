Advertisement

Wednesday Evening Forecast

Clouds and rain chances are on the increase
By Chris Smith
Oct. 20, 2021
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - We are seeing more clouds and higher humidity here in NWFL. For tonight skies will remain mostly cloudy w/lows in the 60s to near 70. Rain chances will be 10%. On Thursday highs will reach the low 80s under mostly cloudy skies. Rain chances will be 50%. The rain exits Friday morning and we will be left with sunnier skies and slightly less humidity for the weekend ahead.

