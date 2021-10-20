Wednesday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Wednesday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on radar, but a bit active on satellite. We have a similar deck of cirrus and stratus clouds moving in from the west this morning, much like this past Monday’s. It will give us some filtered sunshine at times today.

Otherwise, we’re waking up more pleasantly mild on the coast with most temperatures in the 60s there to upper 50s inland. Some who are susceptible to feeling chilly will want to grab the jacket before heading out. The good news is some sunshine will mix in with the clouds to warm us up quite efficiently today. So make that outer layer something you can shed by mid morning when it’s warmer. Highs this afternoon reach up to the low 80s.

We still have a ridge of high pressure that will continue to keep our skies rain free. But the ridge is now to our east and we’ll experience a more southeasterly flow over the coming days increasing our moisture and humidity. That will start to make things feel a bit more sticky or humid at times.

We’ll see the small return of moisture leading to small rain chances along a weak frontal boundary by the week’s end for Thursday and Friday.

Otherwise, temperatures will remain fairly seasonal in the low 80s in the afternoons to mid 60s in the mornings by mid to late week. Morning lows fall to near 60° over the weekend with afternoon highs under sunshine able to return to the low 80s.

Bottom Line...

For today, sunny skies with highs near 80 degrees. Your 7 Day Forecast has a warmer week ahead with low end rain chances by late week.

