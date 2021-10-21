Firefighters battle grease fire at mobile home in Choctaw Beach

CHOCTAW BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A grease fire damaged a Choctaw Beach home Wednesday night. Firefighters say the person inside the home made it out safely, but two dogs were found dead inside the building.

Firefighters say they responded to a call Wednesday evening about a fire on Juniper Drive. A neighbor reported seeing flames coming out of a mobile home and was unsure if anyone was trapped inside.

Firefighters with Walton County Fire Rescue and deputies with the Walton County Sheriff’s Office reported flames coming out of the windows of the home. They say the person who was inside the building made it out before they got there, but two dogs were found dead inside.

Investigators say the fire was caused by grease left unattended on the stove in the kitchen. Fire Chief Tracey Vause wants to remind people with the holiday season approaching, you should always keep a close watch on food cooking on a stovetop or in the oven, especially with oil or grease.

