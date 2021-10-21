JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Teaching a foreign language can be tricky, but this week’s Golden Apple award winner always tries to keep it fun and interesting for her students.

This week’s Golden Apple Award Winner, Maria Steinbach, teaches Spanish at Cottondale High School. She has been teaching there for 14 years, and taught Spanish in her home of Puerto Rice for 18 years before that.

Mrs. Steinbach said teaching Spanish can bring many challenges, but it’s all worth it when a student comes back to tell her they were able to use what they learned outside of class.

”One of the best parts of being a teacher is when my students understand something after practicing many times, that ‘a-ha’ moment, or ‘I’ve got this, Senora,’” Steinbach said.

According to Steinbach, she doesn’t know what she would be doing if she wasn’t teaching, but she plans to keep teaching for many years to come.

