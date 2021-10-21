Advertisement

Highway 388 roundabout work continues despite flooding

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 7:40 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Teamwork makes the dream work. State contractors and Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport continue to work together on the 388 roundabout at the airport’s entrance.

Earlier this month, crews hit a wet road block when the work site flooded. ECP’s Executive Director, Parker McClellan, says everyone came together to get cars through the area and clear the high water. Once the roundabout is complete, McClellan says those flooding concerns will be a thing of the past.

“What this is going to do, when we do the detour, will bring the intersection up about 8-10 feet, so there won’t be a problem in the future, we hope, with water. That’s what the design was supposed to address because that has been a concern for many years. As we move forward with our partners at the state, they’ve addressed those issues and we feel very confident we’ll be able to move forward in a positive direction,” said McClellan.

The Florida Department of Transportation says the project is expected to be done by 2024.

