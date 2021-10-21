Thunder Beach fall bike rally is back

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The engines are revving and the thunder is loud around Panama City Beach. Day one of Thunder Beach kicked off Wednesday with a bang.

“We picked Panama City because they’re rocking and rolling here,” attendee Beth Johnson said.

“I love coming here. I come here just about every rally,” attendee J.C. Felder said.

“People that ride, there’s a lot here for them and they only really have that opportunity when they go to a major motorcycle event,” Thunder Beach Productions President Joe Biggs said.

The event brings riders from all over including Georgia, Florida, Alabama and Tennessee.

“We’re just happy to be out of Tennessee and do something besides being locked up in the house for two years,” attendee Dave Nuebauer said.

Biggs said the fall rally is always a toned down version of the spring rally. While it’s hard to know an exact number of just how many people will attend, we’re told thousands will flood the beach this week.

“I will tell you that there aren’t too many hotels and condos that aren’t full this weekend,” said Biggs.

Local restaurants, bars, and businesses are also expected to stay full.

“There’s riders everywhere. there’s a lot of money being spent by folks that are coming in from out of town that really add to the local economy,” said Biggs.

It’s more than about the money, the event also keeps the good times rolling.

“I always look forward to the sheer pleasure that riders get out of coming to the event,” said Biggs.

Riders loved everything the event had to offer.

“The people, seeing the bikes, pretty ladies, the bands, and just riding and having a good time,” said Felder.

“Just being with my friends and riding and all the new friends that you meet,” said Johnson.

People will also get to enjoy a pick of new and used motorcycles for sale. There are also more than 100 vendors as well as food and live music throughout each day.

Vendors at Frank Brown Park and at Harley Davidson will open again at 9 A.M. Thursday and run through Sunday.

