Thursday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Thursday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on radar this morning with a bit of cloud cover moving through. It may be a little tough for most to see the sunshine early on this morning. But we’ll manage to reach mostly sunny skies by midday before a few storms arrive for the afternoon for some.

Otherwise, we’re fairly mild out this morning with temperatures in the mid 60s inland to upper 60s on the coast. We should be able to get away without the warm jacket, however, as mentioned the rain jacket may be needed for the afternoon. Temperatures will warm into the 80s this afternoon. Humidity has been on the rise over the past 24hrs and it may feel a bit humid out today.

Our ridge of high pressure has slid out to the east now. The storms that were able to develop in the warm and humid air mass to the west of us yesterday will now be able to develop in our skies today.

As daytime heating takes over this afternoon we’ll see that start to generate the rising motion in the atmosphere to create some storms. They’ll be more likely the further west you are in the Panhandle, further away from our ridge to the east. So areas along and west of Hwy79 today will have the best chance at needing the rain gear for the afternoon. They’ll try to slide toward the east late in the day, but most will fade.

A frontal boundary slides in tonight and tomorrow, and with our atmosphere a bit tapped of moisture from today’s storms, we’ll see it pass through relatively unnoticed. It’ll lead toward a cool down in our mornings over the weekend and drop the humidity for comfortable afternoons in the 80s with sunshine.

Bottom Line...

For today, partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered storms developing in the afternoon, largely west of Hwy79. Your 7 Day Forecast has skies clearing tomorrow with a more comfortable air mass ahead for the weekend.

