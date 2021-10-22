Bay County Chamber of Commerce gives back to frontline workers.

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - They’re on call day in and day out and now the community is answering the call to give back to first responders.

Emergency medical service workers have seen an increase in calls the past few months, nonstop on the clock.

“Since June our call volumes, have nearly tripled. Our crews are tired a little short-staffed, but I think that’s just an issue with EMS nationally,” said Nicolas Dickinson, Bay County EMS Lieutenant and Paramedic.

Now, the community is making sure they have their essential needs.

“You know often we do our job and all over the community. So it’s nice to see members of the community and the business community recognize us and to share with us by providing a meal while we’re here for this training,” said Danny Page, Bay County EMS Interim Chief, EMS Division.

Currently, the emergency medical services division is having a training week.

“We’re covering emergency driving, our professional training for that. We’re covering CPR and first aid for law enforcement k-9s and also covering the treatment of patients with autism,” Page said.

Members of public safety said it’s not often they’re able to eat together. But thanks to the chamber of commerce, they’re able to do that all week long.

“To be able to sit down with our EMS family and have a full meal. And sit down and chat and train. It’s really rare for us. We’re usually always on the go, we’re usually grabbing a snack from the E.R. a snack from the convenience store,” Dickinson said.

Local businesses chipped in to help provide the meals, but it’s more than just a meal. They’re glad their hard work is being recognized.

“We’re fortunate to have the chamber providing us lunch this week. And the businesses who are members of the chamber for providing that for us. We appreciate that very much,” Page said.

Giving back to those who give the most.

