Advertisement

BDS officials address “extended timeout rooms” after alleged incident with employee

Exclusionary timeout is for students with disabilities or those with an Individual Education...
Exclusionary timeout is for students with disabilities or those with an Individual Education Plan.(WJHG)
By Dani Travis
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 10:41 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - You may remember, a Bay District School teacher was arrested Wednesday.

Joshua Bassett, 41, is an employee with Bay District Schools. He’s charged with aggravated child abuse after allegedly breaking a four-year-old’s arm. The alleged incident happened in what they are calling an extended timeout area. Panama City Police said the child wasn’t following Bassett’s direction. That’s when officials said he allegedly pulled the child off the floor by their arm. The child’s arm was broken in the incident.

NewsChannel 7 asked district officials for more information on where it happened, but they wouldn’t release any more details Thursday.

Now, the alleged incident might have some wondering what an “extended time out” area is.

“It’s not extended timeout, exclusionary timeout is a moment in time. It’s not an all day event, it’s for as long as the student needs,” Exceptional Student Education Instructional Specialist Kathy Ostrenga said.

Exclusionary timeout is for students with disabilities or those with an Individual Education Plan. In these IEP’s, it explicitly states their positive intervention plans that identify triggers and other stimulations.

These areas are for students to get away from a situation or environment that may be stimulating them.

“It may be that a student, a teacher is able to recognize that a student is starting to have some difficulty and may suggest that a team come in and try to suggest that a team come in and try to assist the situation,” said Ostrenga.

Assisting by providing a safe environment for students.

“Where a student can go and sit down quietly, or it may be engaged with the team to try and talk through and work through some de-escalation techniques in order to help the student reintegrate back into a classroom,” said Ostrenga.

District officials weren’t able to show us an exclusionary timeout area on Thursday, but they said they’re considered areas within a school rather than just a room.

“Sometimes they have little partitions where a student can if they want to further isolate themselves, they can go and sit quietly. but there’s nothing particularly unique about the room other than they’re free of a lot of the distractions that you would see in a classroom,” said Ostrenga.

Distractions district officials hope to avoid, so every student can have the best learning experience.

Ostrenga said parents give consent for their children to use exclusionary time outs. She adds the program is not specific to Bay District Schools and districts around the state utilize this method.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Panama City Police officers say Joshua Bassett, 41, was working as an extended time out teacher.
Bay District Schools employee charged with aggravated child abuse
Police said that human remains were uncovered Wednesday in an area of the preserve that had...
FBI: Remains found in Florida park ID’d as Brian Laundrie
Officials say 25-year-old Ashden Pippins was sentenced to life in prison without the...
Bay County man gets life in prison for sexually battering child
Customers worked together to get Lisa Bateman a car so she can drive to work.
Customers surprise fast food employee who walks to work with a car
The search for Brian Laundrie continue after he returned to Florida without his fiancé, Gabby...
Apparent human remains found in search for Brian Laundrie in Florida, FBI says

Latest News

Local teacher combines science and baton twirling.
Tramutolo the local twirling science teacher
Officials say the investigation began after the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office was tipped off...
Blountstown High School employee under investigation
In an effort to recognize the accomplishments of the GCCAC Staff, a local high school...
Local school club honors children’s advocacy center
Bay County Chamber of Commerce gives back to frontline workers.
Bay County Chamber of Commerce gives back to frontline workers