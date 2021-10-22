Blountstown High School employee under investigation

CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an employee at Blountstown High School for possible inappropriate conduct.

“We were contacted by personnel from Blountstown High School that they had received information that there may have been inappropriate contact between a high school employee and maybe members of the student body,” Calhoun County Sheriff Glenn Kimbrel said.

According to Sheriff Kimbrel, school officials reported the alleged contact was through text messages or social media. Sheriff Kimbrel said as soon as his office was notified, they began investigating.

“We had to interview different people whose names were supplied to us by the personnel at the high school,” Kimbrel said.

No arrests have been made in the incident. The Sheriff said he doesn’t know the employees status on campus, and he did not confirm if the employee in question is male or female. He added that since it’s an ongoing investigation, they aren’t able to release any more details at this time.

We also reached out to both the Blountstown High School Principal and the Calhoun County Superintendent of Schools, and both said this matter is under investigation, but declined to comment further.

Sheriff Kimbrel said his office is doing what they can to get to the bottom of things.

“The Sheriff’s Office doesn’t look at anything other than what we’re looking at as far as the complaint. It doesn’t matter to us who it is, where it is, or what it’s about.”

