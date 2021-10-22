Callaway man dies after Hwy 231 traffic crash

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Police said one of the drivers involved in a traffic crash Thursday afternoon on Highway 231 has died from injuries he received.

Officials said Jay Currier, 80, of Callaway, was attempting to cross Hwy 231 at Pipeline Road in his vehicle when he was hit by a BMW that was heading north.

Police said Currier was taken to a local hospital but didn’t survive the injuries he received. Officials said the driver of the BMW received minor injuries.

No other information is available; however, police said the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to call Panama City Police at (850) 872-3100.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.