Friday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Friday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start for most on radar this morning, but we do see a few showers around to our northwest in Alabama, and near the Forgotten Coast. Temperatures are warm and feeling a bit humid this morning as we’re starting off in the upper 60s. Some patchy fog is also possible out the door, but shouldn’t slow you down on the Morning Commute.

Go ahead and dress comfortably for another warm and humid day ahead. But changes in that department come for the weekend! Highs today top out in the low 80s with most still feeling quite humid.

A cold front is passing through and we can’t rule out a stray shower passing through. However, skies should be clearing out from a bit of cloud cover this morning to full on sunshine this afternoon.

A northerly wind takes over tonight and that will help sweep clear the humidity by Saturday morning allowing for temperatures to dip down into the 50s inland to low 60s on the coast for a comfortable start Saturday and Sunday. With less humid conditions and full on sunshine, temperatures will be able to warm into the low 80s during the weekend afternoons. However, it should be a less humid, more tolerable warmth to enjoy!

Bottom Line...

For today, partly cloudy skies in the morning with a passing shower possible, skies turn sunny in the afternoon. Highs today top out in the low 80s with a humid feel. Your 7 Day Forecast has a beautiful weekend ahead with comfortably cool mornings and tolerable warmth in the afternoons with plenty of sunshine to enjoy.

