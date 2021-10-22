Golf FORE Education Tournament proceeds go to local schools

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - On October 30th, the Bay Education Foundation will be hosting its 11th annual Golf FORE Education Golf Tournament to help raise money for Bay District Schools and other programs with the Bay Education Foundation.

The event will have its check-in at 7 a.m. and an 8 a.m. start at the Panama City Country Club in Lynn Haven.

We had Bay Education Foundation Executive Director Melissa Pinero and Bay Education Foundation Associate Director Melissa Redus in the studio Friday morning to tell us what to expect for the golf tournament, as well as some other programs and needs the organization has.

For more information, click here or call 850-767-4111.

For the full interview, click the video above.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.