GULF COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A house fire in Gulf County has left one woman dead.

Officials said it happened just before one in the afternoon Thursday. They said it was in the 600 block of South 7th Street in Wewahitchka. Firefighters said they found an elderly woman inside the home.

The cause of the fire is unknown and under investigation.

