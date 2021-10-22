Local church makes signs of hope for the community

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - As the holidays inch closer, what’s often known as the happiest time of the year, can also be the most stressful.

“In December, suicide rates escalate because there is an expectation that people have to perform or act a certain way,” Rev. Nicole Martin, Pastor at Messiah Lutheran Church ELCA, said.

It’s a harsh reality, but Messiah Lutheran Church ELCA is trying to change that.

“#Signs4life was born, a simple way to empower people to put a message in their yard to remind somebody driving by,” Rev. Martin said. “Whatever is going on inside of themselves isn’t true, this is what’s true.”

A yard sign with a reminder.

“To empower you to change your own self-talk,” Rev. Martin said.

For anyone that may be passing by.

“Imagine if along that route four or five of these pop up,” Kim Goodwin, Councilmember for Messiah Lutheran Church ELCA, said. “So that every single day you’re driving past these signs and all of a sudden you see your life matters, and then in a few feet you see you’re loved. Then in a few more feet, you see you are enough.”

It’s about the message, not the place. Organizers made a point to not include any church affiliation on the sign.

“We don’t want anybody to hesitate to put these out in front of their home because the message is important, this is what’s important,” Goodwin said. “You are a valued member of the world.”

If you are interested, church members said anyone is welcome at Messiah Lutheran.

“I’m hoping what they do is hit #Signs4life and that they see there is a place in the community that values them.”

#Signs4life will provide other resources, too.

“There’s also going to be other resources there that will take you other places that say ‘you know what you don’t have to come to Messiah but look at these other resources,’ because these other resources will help you figure out a way for you to find more value within your life also,” Goodwin said.

The signs will be available for purchase or pre-order at local farmers markets. You can also call Messiah Lutheran at (850) 785-2398 to place an order.

