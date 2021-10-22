Local school club honors children’s advocacy center

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Throughout the course of the last three years, the Gulf Coast Children’s Advocacy Staff has remained steadfast in their mission to protect and support children through the challenges they have unfortunately faced.

In an effort to recognize the accomplishments of the GCCAC Staff, the Bay County High School Streetlights Club partnered with a learn and serve charter school to give back.

After a year of uncertainty one organization appears to have stayed the course. Even after Hurricane Michael, the Gulf Coast Children’s Advocacy Center didn’t hesitate to remain flexible.

“For our team, they work tirelessly. They’re on call 24-seven. They’re often here in the middle of the night and they work very difficult cases every single day,” Lori Allen, Gulf Coast Children’s Advocacy Executive Director said.

The Bay County High School Streetlights Club has taken notice and wanted to celebrate GCCAC’s staff.

“A lot of the staff has been impacted by obstacles over the last three years. So I knew I wanted to do something with our streetlights club to help them. Because it exists to serve the at-need population of Bay and the organizations that help that at-need population,” Charlotte Schwoerer, Bay High School Streetlights Club President said.

The Bay County High School Streetlights Club partnered with another program that shares a solid connection with the organization.

“Chautauqua is a school for adults with disabilities 18 through 22. So, a lot of our students have been through the children’s advocacy center and done some of their services and stuff. So we thought this was an awesome project to be able to give back to those that have helped so many,” Heather Hay, Chautauqua Learn and Serve Charter School Paraprofessional said.

For Bay High School Streetlights Club President Charlotte Schwoerer, she said to recognize this organization means just a little bit more.

“It was really rewarding knowing that I’ve been working really hard to make sure that this happened. Because I really wanted it to happen and like Miss Lori said they are the “unsung heroes” of our town. So, it’s just really rewarding to see that and see all of our work come to fruition,” Schwoerer said.

Executive Director Lori Allen adds this recognition will not be something to forget.

“So, to have a group of individuals in our community see that and recognize that and want to do something to lift them up. It means the world to us,” Allen said.

For those interested in learning more or helping with the Gulf Coast Children's Advocacy Center, visit their website or Facebook page.

