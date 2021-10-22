Advertisement

New affordable housing complex opens in Springfield

By Katie Bente
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 10:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Thursday was an exciting day for the people of Springfield as they cut the red ribbon on a new affordable housing complex. It’s the first one built since category 5 storm Hurricane Michael tore through our area just over three years ago.

“It’s really needed. We lost probably a little over half our residents immediately after the storm, and 90% of the homes were either damaged or taken away,” Springfield Mayor Ralph Hammond said.

One of the homes destroyed belonged to Asia Pettus and her family.

“After the storm, we went to go look at our place and we found out we had lost everything,” Pettus said.

But now Pettus is all packed up. After years of waiting, she and her mom are getting ready to move into their new home. Pettus said her mom is incredibly thankful to have finally found a place.

Springfield Crossings is just off 8th street. It has 60 units that officials said have sustainable features to last.

“This is totally affordable. My understanding is they’re taking a wait-list already,” Hammond said.

This is just the first of three affordable housing projects in the works.

“We’ve got 903 additional units coming in. developers all the way from north Springfield to Cherry Street is going to be developing,” Hammond said.

Mayor Hammond said the past few years have been a tough climb but, seeing these front doors open makes it all worthwhile.

“We knew we had a challenge in front of us and we’ve been working ever since. and just now it’s starting to come together,” Hammond said.

And Pettus said she’s excited to see everything falling into place.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Panama City Police officers say Joshua Bassett, 41, was working as an extended time out teacher.
Bay District Schools employee charged with aggravated child abuse
Police said that human remains were uncovered Wednesday in an area of the preserve that had...
FBI: Remains found in Florida park ID’d as Brian Laundrie
Officials say 25-year-old Ashden Pippins was sentenced to life in prison without the...
Bay County man gets life in prison for sexually battering child
Customers worked together to get Lisa Bateman a car so she can drive to work.
Customers surprise fast food employee who walks to work with a car
The search for Brian Laundrie continue after he returned to Florida without his fiancé, Gabby...
Apparent human remains found in search for Brian Laundrie in Florida, FBI says

Latest News

Six Florida school districts challenging the Department of Health’s rule on masks in schools...
Mask rule on trial: Day one
Some school districts challenging the state's rule on masks in schools are also concerned over...
Mask Trial
The controversy surrounding Bay District Schools might have some wondering what an "extended...
Extended Time Outs
Governor DeSantis called a Special Session Thursday for state lawmakers to deal with COVID...
Lawmakers stake positions on vaccine mandate Special Session