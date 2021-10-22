New affordable housing complex opens in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Thursday was an exciting day for the people of Springfield as they cut the red ribbon on a new affordable housing complex. It’s the first one built since category 5 storm Hurricane Michael tore through our area just over three years ago.

“It’s really needed. We lost probably a little over half our residents immediately after the storm, and 90% of the homes were either damaged or taken away,” Springfield Mayor Ralph Hammond said.

One of the homes destroyed belonged to Asia Pettus and her family.

“After the storm, we went to go look at our place and we found out we had lost everything,” Pettus said.

But now Pettus is all packed up. After years of waiting, she and her mom are getting ready to move into their new home. Pettus said her mom is incredibly thankful to have finally found a place.

Springfield Crossings is just off 8th street. It has 60 units that officials said have sustainable features to last.

“This is totally affordable. My understanding is they’re taking a wait-list already,” Hammond said.

This is just the first of three affordable housing projects in the works.

“We’ve got 903 additional units coming in. developers all the way from north Springfield to Cherry Street is going to be developing,” Hammond said.

Mayor Hammond said the past few years have been a tough climb but, seeing these front doors open makes it all worthwhile.

“We knew we had a challenge in front of us and we’ve been working ever since. and just now it’s starting to come together,” Hammond said.

And Pettus said she’s excited to see everything falling into place.

