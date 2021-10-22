Advertisement

Octoberfest celebration to give back to the community

By Sam Martello
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 8:48 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - With one celebration at a time, the Messiah Lutheran Church ELCA is looking to share love and grace with the community.

On Saturday, October 23rd, you can join them for an Octoberfest celebration. It will be from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the church located at 3701 W Highway 390 in Panama City. Look for the stained glass windows!

The event will feature all Octoberfest goodies like bratwurst and German side dishes. There will be games and fun for the whole family to enjoy. Please RSVP before the event here.

Organizers are asking everyone to bring a non-perishable food item to donate at the celebration.

To learn more about how the Messiah Lutheran Church ELCA is trying to spread good in the community, you can watch Sam’s full interview above.

