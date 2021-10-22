Advertisement

Panama City Police needs your votes to win K-9 grant

The Panama City Police Department works towards serving and giving back to the community everyday.(WJHG)
By Dani Travis
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 8:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Panama City Police Department works towards serving and giving back to the community everyday. Now, the department is hoping the community will help give back to the department. In votes.

The department’s K-9 officers, Rex and Boris, have been nominated for a national grant from Aftermath. Aftermath is a trauma cleaning service that helps people after a crime scene occurs in their residence. Aftermath is providing $25,000 nationwide throughout five different categories.

Public Information Officer Ken McVay said they’re competing against other law enforcement agencies of the same size as their department. This grant is strictly a popularity-vote. It could bring $5,000 to the department.

McVay said the grant will help them in their mission to support the community and keep it safe.

“Part of that is our K-9 program. We’re very proud of these officers, the K-9 officers and their handlers who are fully fledged police officers as well. They do a lot to help keep our community safe and we’re just very thankful and we want to be able to keep doing that. so with that in mind, we’ve the public to help support us to get this grant,” said McVay.

Voting ends on October 26th. The department expects to hear if they’re awarded the grant or not by the end of next week.

You can vote for Boris and Rex once a day on each of these social media platforms:

Aftermath K9 voting Page

Facebook: @AftermathCares

Instagram: @Aftermathk9grant

