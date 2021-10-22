Advertisement

Summer delta variant surge appears to be over in Florida

The summer delta surge in Florida appears to be over.
The summer delta surge in Florida appears to be over.(WJHG/WECP)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 12:02 PM CDT
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The summer delta surge in Florida appears to be over.

The Florida Hospital Association reports that 2021 hospitalizations due to COVID-19 dropped below levels seen on this date in 2020. According to data from the Federal Department of Health and Human Services, the state reached its peak of hospitalizations in mid-August with more than 17,000 hospitalized. That’s compared to just over 2,200 across the state today.

Florida Hospital Association President Mary Mayhew says COVID-19 is still a concern but credits the work of the medical community and Governor Ron DeSantis making monoclonal antibody treatments widely available for helping reduce hospitalizations and death.

