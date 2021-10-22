Summer delta variant surge appears to be over in Florida

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The summer delta surge in Florida appears to be over.

The Florida Hospital Association reports that 2021 hospitalizations due to COVID-19 dropped below levels seen on this date in 2020. According to data from the Federal Department of Health and Human Services, the state reached its peak of hospitalizations in mid-August with more than 17,000 hospitalized. That’s compared to just over 2,200 across the state today.

Florida Hospital Association President Mary Mayhew says COVID-19 is still a concern but credits the work of the medical community and Governor Ron DeSantis making monoclonal antibody treatments widely available for helping reduce hospitalizations and death.

