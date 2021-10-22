Advertisement

Thursday Evening Forecast

Less humid air is on the way
By Chris Smith
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 7:01 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A cold front will pass through the panhandle on Friday allowing for less humid air to return to NWFL this weekend. For tonight skies will be partly to mostly cloudy and it will be very warm and humid. Lows will fall into the mid to upper 60s. A few isolated showers will be possible Friday AM as the front passes. Highs will climb into the low to mid 80s under sunnier skies by the afternoon. Rain chances Friday AM will be just 20%. By Saturday morning the less humid air arrives and temps will start in the 50s inland and near 60 at the coast. Highs Saturday and Sunday will reach the low to mid 80s under sunny skies. Rain returns by Monday.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Panama City Police officers say Joshua Bassett, 41, was working as an extended time out teacher.
Bay District Schools employee charged with aggravated child abuse
Police said that human remains were uncovered Wednesday in an area of the preserve that had...
FBI: Remains found in Florida park ID’d as Brian Laundrie
Officials say 25-year-old Ashden Pippins was sentenced to life in prison without the...
Bay County man gets life in prison for sexually battering child
Customers worked together to get Lisa Bateman a car so she can drive to work.
Customers surprise fast food employee who walks to work with a car
The search for Brian Laundrie continue after he returned to Florida without his fiancé, Gabby...
Apparent human remains found in search for Brian Laundrie in Florida, FBI says

Latest News

Warm and humid weather gives way to less humid air this weekend.
Thursday Evening Forecast
Meteorologist Ryan Michaels says the storms out west will move into the Panhandle today.
Thursday Forecast
Rain chances are returning to the panhandle Thursday.
Wednesday Evening Forecast
Rain chances are returning to the panhandle Thursday.
Wednesday Evening Forecast