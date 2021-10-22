Thursday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A cold front will pass through the panhandle on Friday allowing for less humid air to return to NWFL this weekend. For tonight skies will be partly to mostly cloudy and it will be very warm and humid. Lows will fall into the mid to upper 60s. A few isolated showers will be possible Friday AM as the front passes. Highs will climb into the low to mid 80s under sunnier skies by the afternoon. Rain chances Friday AM will be just 20%. By Saturday morning the less humid air arrives and temps will start in the 50s inland and near 60 at the coast. Highs Saturday and Sunday will reach the low to mid 80s under sunny skies. Rain returns by Monday.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

