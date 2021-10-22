Tramutolo the local twirling science teacher

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - I guess you could call Emma Tramutolo a twirling science teacher.

“I fell in love with twirling when I was in the fourth grade and went all the way through college with it,” said the West Bay Elementary school teacher.

But she also admits she’s a science geek.

“My favorite subject was science actually and so I’m here teaching science and I just love it,” said Tramutolo.

This first-year educator has found a way to combine those two passions.

“We talk about gravity and friction and the pushes and pulls and so I like to show them how it can all work through throwing a ball, throwing a baton,” said Tramutolo.

It’s obvious the fifth-grade students really get into it.

Tramutolo, or Miss T as she is called, says she pretty much knew from the time she could read she wanted to be a teacher.

“I always used to play school with my younger siblings,” said Tramutolo. “It would be the summer ya know no school and I would sit there and go through old workbooks and I’d mark here and I’d help you with this.”

Tramutolo is a homegrown product.

She went to Patronis Elementary, Surfside Middle, and Arnold High Schools in Panama City Beach.

While at Arnold she joined the band as a Majorette.

“Once I got to high school and I was twirling with the band and I went ahead and got a lot of community service hours by turning around and teaching the elementary school students and middle school students how to twirl,” said Tramutolo.

After twirling her way through college, Tramutolo settled down in the same community that afforded her so many opportunities. She’s hoping to inspire the next generation.

“I am at West Bay Elementary School,” said Tramutolo. “I love to watch them learn and when it finally clicks for them it makes me feel a great sense of accomplishment.”

But even after the bell rings signaling the end of the school day the teaching continues.

“I teach baton twirling at West Bay Tuesdays and Thursdays after school from 2 to 3,” said Tramutolo. “When I came back to teach I really wanted to spread my passion and love for the arts.”

Tramutolo still keeps up with a few of her former teachers.

“If I need any teaching advice they help me,” said Tramutolo.

As for both her science and baton students.

“I just want to let them know that they can do great things,” said Tramutolo. “If they put their mind to anything they can accomplish it.”

Just in case you’re wondering, Tramutolo graduated from Auburn University where she was a majorette.

