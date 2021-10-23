Gulf Coast State College presents Dracula: The Case of the Silver Scream, A Film Noir Mystery

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Starting October 29, the Visual and Performing Arts Division of Gulf Coast State College will be holding a production of Dracula: The Case of the Silver Scream, A Film Noir Mystery.

The show will run through Halloween, as well as November 5 and 7, with limited seating and run times. The play will be held in the Amelia Center on the Panama City campus.

General admission tickets are $20 and $10 for non-Gulf Coast State College/ FSU-PC Students.

We had Gulf Coast State College’s Jason Hedden and Vincent Pelligrino in the studio Friday morning to tell us what to expect for the spooktacular show.

For more information, click here or call 850-872-3887.

Masks are not required but recommended. Social distancing is required

For the full interview, click the video above.

