High School Football Week 9 Scores and Highlights

By Scott Rossman and Julia Daniels
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 10:57 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP)

High School Football/Week 9

Thursday

Chipley 31 LPCA 13

Friday

Rocky Bayou 19 Freeport 49

Rutherford 8 South Walton 40

Sneads 70 Franklin 14

Walton 48 N. Bay Haven 13

Mosley 48 Ft. Walton Beach 6

Baker 14 Blountstown 30

Vernon 7 Wewahitchka 46

Marianna 14 Northview 21

Bay 6 Choctaw 42

Cottondale 48 Graceville 16

Navarre 9 Niceville 31

Port St. Joe 50 Jay 14

Holmes 8 Liberty 29

Wakulla 42 Arnold 7

Pace 26 Crestview 27

Off: Bozeman

High School Football Week Nine Scores and Highlights (Part Three)
High School Football Week Nine Scores and Highlights (Part Two)
High School Football Week Nine Scores and Highlights (Part One)
Tigers among the district title winners Thursday
Area scores and highlights for Thursday, October 21st