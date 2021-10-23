High School Football Week 9 Scores and Highlights
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP)
High School Football/Week 9
Thursday
Chipley 31 LPCA 13
Friday
Rocky Bayou 19 Freeport 49
Rutherford 8 South Walton 40
Sneads 70 Franklin 14
Walton 48 N. Bay Haven 13
Mosley 48 Ft. Walton Beach 6
Baker 14 Blountstown 30
Vernon 7 Wewahitchka 46
Marianna 14 Northview 21
Bay 6 Choctaw 42
Cottondale 48 Graceville 16
Navarre 9 Niceville 31
Port St. Joe 50 Jay 14
Holmes 8 Liberty 29
Wakulla 42 Arnold 7
Pace 26 Crestview 27
Off: Bozeman
