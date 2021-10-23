Advertisement

Local man could face life in prison for having sex with child

A Bay County man could face life in prison after being convicted of sexual battery on a child...
A Bay County man could face life in prison after being convicted of sexual battery on a child Friday by a jury of his peers.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 10:49 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Bay County man is facing life in prison after being convicted by a jury of his peers Friday.

State Attorney Larry Basford said Kenneth Ray Hunley, 70, was found guilty of sexual battery on a child under the age of 12 and two counts of lewd and lascivious molestation.

According to court records, he was arrested back in 2018 for the crime. An arrest affidavit from the Bay County Sheriff’s Office said the incident began back in 2011, but deputies said it wasn’t until July 2018 the child admitted Hunley had touched her inappropriately on several occasions.

Hunley’s expected to be sentenced on December 7th.

