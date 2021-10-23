Sneads High School parents host haunted house for Project Graduation

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Anyone looking for a scare this Halloween is bound to find one somewhere. One place to find a fright is a haunted house put on by Sneads High School Senior parents. It’s not only about the scares at this haunted home, but you’ll also be supporting a good cause.

“We are actually hosting this haunted house in an effort to raise money for project graduation,” said Mindy Howell, a parent of a senior at Sneads High School.

Project Graduation has been going on for years, and it’s a way for seniors to celebrate one last time.

“Project Graduation is just an initiative to give students one last night together to celebrate the ending of high school and to keep them safe,” Howell said. “That is our number one goal is to keep all of the students safe.”

This might seem like a simple project, but costs can add up quickly.

“Typically we like to raise between 25 and 30 thousand [dollars], and that allows us to provide food for the night for all of the seniors and the guests as well as give the seniors prizes throughout the night as well,” Howell added.

Parents say the cost is worth it for the peace of mind they get from Project Graduation.

“It’s a priceless feeling, because I know if we didn’t have an event, the students would try to organize something themselves and so I feel a lot of relief to know that she’s going to be safe and she’s also going to be having fun while she’s safe with her friends,” Howell said.

The haunted house will be held October 28-30 at Clark Barn in Grand Ridge. Admission is $5 per person.

