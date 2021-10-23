Weekend Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a very nice weekend here in NWFL w/lots of sunshine and lower humidity values. For tonight skies will be clear and lows will fall into the mid 50s inland and low 60s at the coast. Highs will reach the low 80 Saturday under sunny skies. Sunday will start off in the 50s/60s and again warm into the low to mid 80s. It will get gradually more humid Sunday night and that will lead to some rain chances on Monday. Our next best chance of rain will be Thursday. Severe weather could be possible with that system. Early signs are that we will see much cooler weather for Halloween weekend.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

