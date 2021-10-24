Advertisement

Collison on Jenks Ave. and 15th Street

Collison on Jenks Ave. and 15th Street
Collison on Jenks Ave. and 15th Street(Allison Baker)
By Allison Baker
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 11:34 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -According to the Panama City Police Department, a black Kia was traveling westbound on 15th Street when the driver turned in front of a red Chrylser that was traveling eastbound on Saturday morning.

Officers said that the cars collided at the intersection of Jenks Ave. and 15th Street. According to officers, the black Kia then rolled over after the collision and the red Chrysler caught on fire.

Officers said that one person was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

PCPD would like to thank the fire department for their quick response to the scene to put out the fire as quickly as possible.

The crash is currently under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Bay County man could face life in prison after being convicted of sexual battery on a child...
Local man could face life in prison for rape
Alec Baldwin speaks on the phone in the parking lot outside the Santa Fe County Sheriff's...
Film crew voiced complaints before fatal on-set shooting
Panama City Police said one of the drivers involved in a traffic crash Thursday afternoon on...
Callaway man dies after Hwy 231 traffic crash
An event that not only brings the bikes and good times, but keeps the money rolling into our...
“Shoulder season” still going strong with events in Panama City Beach
Officials say the investigation began after the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office was tipped off...
Blountstown High School employee under investigation

Latest News

Local stunt coordinator discusses how prop guns work on movie sets.
Local stunt coordinator discusses how prop guns work on movie sets
Haunted Downtown Panama City Walking Tour.
Haunted Downtown Panama City Walking Tour
Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center is participating as part of HCA Healthcare’s third annual...
Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center hosts Crush the Crisis event
Haunted Tour of Downtown Panama City
Downtown Haunted Tour