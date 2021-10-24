Collison on Jenks Ave. and 15th Street

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -According to the Panama City Police Department, a black Kia was traveling westbound on 15th Street when the driver turned in front of a red Chrylser that was traveling eastbound on Saturday morning.

Officers said that the cars collided at the intersection of Jenks Ave. and 15th Street. According to officers, the black Kia then rolled over after the collision and the red Chrysler caught on fire.

Officers said that one person was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

PCPD would like to thank the fire department for their quick response to the scene to put out the fire as quickly as possible.

The crash is currently under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.