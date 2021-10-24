Advertisement

Fort Walton Beach Police Department investigating a fatal shooting

At this time, the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information about this shooting is urged to contact the Fort Walton Beach Police Department at 850-833-9548.(WJHG)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 2:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -According to Fort Walton Beach Police Department on Sunday, October 24, at 4:10 a.m. officers responded to a reported shooting near Eglin Parkway.

Officers said upon arrival a 20-year-old male was identified as Tykeis Noland and he had multiple gunshot wounds.

According to officers Noland was transported to Fort Walton Beach Medical Center where he died from his injuries.

At this time, the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information about this shooting is urged to contact the Fort Walton Beach Police Department at 850-833-9548.

