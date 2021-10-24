Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center hosts Crush the Crisis event

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Opioid addiction is a problem many people are facing across the nation.

Here locally one health organization wants to help people take pain medications out of homes before they end up in the wrong hands.

Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center is participating as part of HCA Healthcare’s third annual national “Crush the Crisis” Opioid Take Back Day.

Something one local pharmacy supervisor says is important.

“It’s really important because medications are prescribed for the intended patient,” Payam Parchamazad, Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center Pharmacy Supervisor said.

Parchamazad says some medications can be deadly and should not be taken by just anybody.

“If it gets to the wrong person, it could cause hospitalizations or even death. Because certain medications can kill you. So it’s really important to take what you’re prescribed. So this basically takes any unneeded, unwanted, expired medications out of the household,” Parchamazad said.

This time last year, officials say they’ve gathered over 500 pounds of medication. They hope to match that number this year or possibly increase it.

“Hopefully we bring in as much as possible but close to last year. We were second in our division with having 500 pounds. I would like to at least have what we had last year. But, I would also love to have more than what we had last year. So every year, I want to increase what we get back,” Parchamazad said.

Law enforcement officers from the Bay County Sheriff’s Office will be collecting tablets, capsules, and patches of Hydrocodone (Norco, Lortab, Vicodin), Oxycodone (Oxycontin, Percocet), Tramadol (Ultram), Codeine, Fentanyl (Duragesic), and Morphine.

Sheriff Tommy Ford recently addressed the issue with overdoses among Bay County at a press conference recently.

“We have an overdose issue and epidemic in our nation and Bay County is not immune to that. The first six months of this year we’ve had over two hundred overdoses, and about fifteen of those have been fatal,” Ford said.

Parchamazad says he sees substance abuse cases on a daily basis.

As a hospital pharmacist, I see these overdoses on a daily basis. it is a national problem. this basically helps jab at the big problem in hand,” Parchamazad said.

For those unable to make it out to Saturday’s event, he says there are other ways to properly dispose of unwanted medications.

“The best way is if there is no program that day, go ahead and take it to these community pharmacies, and they have big bins by their drop-off windows, Parchamazad said.

All medications are accepted, however needles, syringes, lancets, inhalers, or liquids were not.

For more information, visit here or call the toll-free number at (833) 582-1970.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.